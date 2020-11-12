NICE recommends Tecentriq and Avastin in advanced or unresectable HCC

The UK National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a positive final appraisal document (FAD) for the use of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of adults with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy.

This recommendation comes less than two weeks after the European Medicines Agency approved the two Roche (ROG: SIX) drugs in this indication, which is the most common form of liver cancer.

"Tecentriq, in combination with Avastin, is the only cancer immunotherapy treatment, approved by NICE for this indication"Gemma Boni, head of liver cancer, Roche Products, said: “This news underlines our commitment to ensuring that people with liver cancer across England continue to get access to new treatments, even during this unprecedented time.