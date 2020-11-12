Sunday 11 January 2026

NICE recommends Venclyxto combination in untreated CLL

12 November 2020
The UK's National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published guidance recommending Venclyxto (venetoclax) plus obinutuzumab for all front-line English patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Venclyxto, which is sold as Venclexta in the USA, is an oral B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) inhibitor from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Roche (ROG: SIX), while obinutuzumab was developed by the latter company and branded as Gazyvaro.

The recommendation means that all previously untreated patients with CLL will, for the first time, have a chemotherapy-free, fixed-duration treatment option on the National Health Service (NHS).

