NICE recommends Venclyxto combination in untreated CLL

The UK's National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published guidance recommending Venclyxto (venetoclax) plus obinutuzumab for all front-line English patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Venclyxto, which is sold as Venclexta in the USA, is an oral B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) inhibitor from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Roche (ROG: SIX), while obinutuzumab was developed by the latter company and branded as Gazyvaro.
The recommendation means that all previously untreated patients with CLL will, for the first time, have a chemotherapy-free, fixed-duration treatment option on the National Health Service (NHS).
