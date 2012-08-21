NICE says Roche's Avastin in breast cancer does not provide enough benefit to justify its cost

The latest and final guidance from the UK’s drug watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) does not recommend Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Avastin (bevacizumab) treatment (when used in combination with the chemotherapy drug, capecitabine) for the first-line treatment of metastatic breast cancer in people for whom treatment with other chemotherapy options including taxanes or anthracyclines is not considered appropriate.

This recommendation, which follows a negative final draft guidance last month (The Pharma Letter July 6) has remained constant throughout the process of guidance development (which includes a thorough review of all available evidence and a public consultation) with no objections to the recommendation being raised by the manufacturer or other consultees at any stage, the NICE stated.