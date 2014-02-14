NicOx appoints financial partner to assess Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatment

French biotechnology firm NicOx (Euronext Paris: COX) has granted an undisclosed financial partner an exclusive evaluation to assess the potential development of naproxcinod and of next generation nitric oxide (NO) - donors outside the ophthalmology area.

The focus on the development of the drug comes after NicOx received a positive opinion from the European Union Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) recommending orphan drug designation for naproxcinod for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in September.

The exclusive evaluation will be entirely funded by this partner and will be focused initially on DMD. If the evaluation results are satisfactory, NicOx has granted the undisclosed partner the exclusive right to invest in naproxcinod and next generation NO-donors outside ophthalmology through an independent structure.