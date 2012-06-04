NicOx drops its option to take full ownership of Altacor

French biotechnology firm NicOx (NYSE Euronext Paris: COX) said last Friday that its board of directors has unanimously decided at its May 31 meeting not to exercise the company’s option to acquire the remaining 88.2% of equity of privately-held UK ophthalmology company Altacor.

NicOx acquired 11.8% of the equity of Altacor for a consideration of £2 million ($3.1 million) in cash, with the option to buy the remainder for a further £9 million to be paid in NicOx shares, cash or a combination of cash and shares (The Pharma Letter March 22). Accordingly, the option to acquire the remaining shares of Altacor lapsed on May 31, 2012.