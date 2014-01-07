NicOx highlights progress in bid to focus on ophthalmology

French biotech firm NicOx SA (NYSE Euronext Paris: COX) says it has made significant progress in 2013 towards its focus as an ophthalmology company.
In line with a strategy announced in 2012, NicOx has a range of ophthalmic diagnostics and eye care products marketed in the US and in Europe. In 2013, the company launched Sjö, a novel diagnostic test, in the USA, acquired Eupharmed in Italy and saw its lead R&D asset latanoprostene bunod enter Phase III for glaucoma. The company said it intends to continue expanding its portfolio through in-licensing, distribution and acquisition agreements.
Gavin Spencer, executive vice president corporate development, said: “We have made great progress since the announcement in March 2012 of our decision to build a new international ophthalmic company. In 2013, we delivered on our strategy to bring products in-house to strengthen our ophthalmic portfolio both in the United States and in Europe. We look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead of us in 2014, including the launch of a new range of eye care products in Europe at the beginning of the year.”
