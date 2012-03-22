NicOx takes option to buy UK ophthalmic company

French biotechnology firm NicOx (Euronext Paris: COX) has entered into an agreement to acquire 11.8% of the shares of Altacor, a privately-held UK ophthalmology company, and entered into an exclusive option accord to acquire the remaining shares of Altacor, marking the first step in its strategic plan to become a late-stage development and commercial ophthalmology company.
Altacor’s primary focus has been to build a specialty pharmaceutical company and has products, pipeline and relationships in place to advance this significantly with NicOx. Altacor markets prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products for the treatment of dry eye in the UK and Ireland and has a diversified late-stage pipeline including ALT-005, a surgical antiseptic, and SOLO, a device for the insertion of IntraOcular Lenses (IOLs).
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