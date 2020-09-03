NIH panel pours cold water on convalescent plasma claims

Days after the US Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the use of convalescent plasma in COVID-19, a key advisory panel has warned of a lack of evidence.
On Sunday, the FDA said the product may be effective in treating the coronavirus for severe hospitalized patients, indicating in a memorandum that the known and potential benefits should outweigh the risks.
On Tuesday, a National Institutes of Health (NIH) panel consisting of dozens of medical experts said there were “insufficient data to recommend either for or against” using the product.
