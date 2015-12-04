Thursday 8 January 2026

Nohla Therapeutics launches with major US cancer research institute deal

4 December 2015
Nohla Therapeutics, a new cellular therapies start-up company based in Seattle, USA, has launched and has announced the signing of an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Nohla has also secured an investment term sheet for a $20 million investment round which it expects to close in December, and has also announced several high profile appointments to its Scientific Advisory Board and Clinical Advisory Board.

The transaction with the Fred Hutch provides Nohla with a 20-year worldwide exclusive licensing agreement to seven patent families and know-how relating to an ex vivo expanded umbilical cord blood platform. Two Investigational New Drugs (INDs) also transfer as part of the transaction. Patents under this agreement cover the use of a non-HLA matched expanded cord blood product which has been used in a number of clinical trials already. The ex-vivo expanded allogeneic cord blood product can be manufactured to provide a truly “off the shelf” cell therapy distinct from several other emerging technologies.

