NorthX Biologics expands into cell therapy; partners with Alder Therapeutics

Sweden-based NorthX Biologics is expanding into cell therapy manufacturing at its existing GMP-facility, as well as in premises at the Karolinska University Hospital campus in Stockholm.
This initiative is part of NorthX’s Innovation Hub, an Innovation Track designed to provide development and GMP-manufacturing services to the next generation of drug development companies and innovative research groups in need of NorthX’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) expertise.
“NorthX has one of Northern Europe’s largest clinical-grade manufacturing capacities for plasmid DNA, recombinant proteins, cell banking and associated gene therapy services and this expansion into cell therapy is a major step to complete our offering for innovative clients. We are especially excited to work with Dr Kristian Tryggvason, a leader in cell therapy technologies, and his team,” said Dr Ted Fjällman, chief executive of NorthX.
