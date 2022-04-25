Sunday 11 January 2026

NorthX Biologics signs GMP manufacturing deal with Abera

Biotechnology
25 April 2022
vaccine_vials_syringes_big

NorthX Biologics, which focuses on process development and large-scale production of advanced biological drugs, has signed a collaboration agreement with fellow Sweden-based Abera Bioscience for upscaling and GMP manufacturing of its vaccine candidate against pneumococcus, Ab-01.12.

NorthX has recently established an innovation hub to offer support to partners in achieving their long-term drug development goals. The company’s ability to handle new ways of working and experience with unique development demands was crucial in Abera’s decision-making.

Eva-karin Gidlund, head of alliance and Innovation at NorthX Biologics, said: “We at NorthX are proud of our collaboration with Abera. Abera is exactly the kind of player we have strived to work with in our innovation hub - innovation-driven vaccine companies with a high level of research and knowledge of their own process, while they already have several exciting projects in the pipeline. Abera shines with ambition and has clear goals we would like to help them achieve. Abera's vaccine platform with its plug'n'play technology is exciting and creates opportunities for several new vaccine projects in the future.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
UK invests £66 million in dedicated vaccines facility
3 December 2018
Biotechnology
$500 million mRNA therapeutics facility to be built in Africa
7 October 2021
Biotechnology
Morocco's govt to invest $500 million in vaccines facility operated by Recipharm
6 July 2021
Biotechnology
NorthX Biologics expands into cell therapy; partners with Alder Therapeutics
21 June 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze