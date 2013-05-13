NovaBay Pharmaceuticals: tuning in for a crescendo of data, say analysts

US biotech firm NovaBay Pharmaceutical’s (Nasdaq: NBY) first-quarter 2013 results set the scene for a potentially transformational second half of 2013, with results expected from three Phase II studies of its topical anti-infective, auriclosene (NVC-422), comment analysts at Edison Investment Research.

They currently value the company at $71 million, or $1.90 per share, but successful outcomes in all three trials (urinary catheter irrigation, impetigo and viral conjunctivitis, in order of increasing value) could boost their indicative value to around $130 million, or $3.50 per share (assuming no significant dilution). Positive data would also provide further financing and partnership opportunities.