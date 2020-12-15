Novartis adds KESTREL to KITE in making Beovu's case in DME

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced positive findings from the first interpretable results of the Phase III KESTREL study, assessing the efficacy and safety of Beovu (brolucizumab) 3mg and 6mg in diabetic macular edema (DME).

The trial met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority in change in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from baseline of Beovu 6mg to aflibercept 2mg at year one.

"Beovu has the potential, if approved, to offer DME patients better disease management"Aflibercept is marketed by Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) and Bayer (BAYN: DE) under the brand name Eylea.