Novartis adds to case for US pediatric psoriasis indication

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has strengthened its case for a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Cosentyx (secukinumab) in pediatric psoriasis.
The Basel-based company has presented two pivotal international Phase III studies, which show Cosentyx provides fast and strong skin clearance and significant improvement in quality of life in children and adolescents aged six to 18 years with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
Moderate-to-severe psoriasis affects more than 350,000 children worldwide, with one third of cases beginning in childhood and, of these, the onset is most common during adolescence.
Moderate-to-severe psoriasis affects more than 350,000 children worldwide, with one third of cases beginning in childhood and, of these, the onset is most common during adolescence.
