Novartis and NHS agree deal to provide ground-breaking Leqvio in England

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has reached a commercial agreement with the National Health Service (NHS) in England as part of a collaboration to pioneer a first-of-its-kind population health management approach to address elevated "bad" low-density lipoprotein (LDL)-cholesterol in eligible patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) across England.

The NHS and Novartis collaboration moves into the implementation phase following the positive final recommendation from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for use of Leqvio (inclisiran) in primary care for the treatment of adult patients within its licenced indication who also have persistently elevated LDL-C levels (2.6 mmol/l or more despite maximum tolerated statins with or without ezetimibe) and a history of certain cardiovascular events.

The revolutionary new treatment, Inclisiran, is delivered as an injection twice a year and can be used alongside statins, adding to the options available to patients to help control their cholesterol levels. It normally costs nearly £2,000 per dose but Novartis has agreed an undisclosed discount.