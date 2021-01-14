Novartis disputes reports of problems with Russian approval of Zolgensma

Late December last year, a Russian media report suggested that Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) was expected to face delays in the regulatory approval for its gene therapy Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) in Russia.

The piece in the Kommersant journal provided the basis of a report by The Pharma Letter.

Novartis Russia is disputing several contentions in the article, and we can now report its position to put the record straight.