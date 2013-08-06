Novartis enters into a collaboration for Il-17 inhibitor

US biotech firm Ensemble Therapeutics, a company developing Ensemblins, a novel class of small molecule therapeutics with the power of biologics, today (August 6) announced the initiation of a two-part R&D collaboration with Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX).
The companies have entered into a strategic development agreement for Ensemble’s most advanced proprietary program that targets the inflammatory cytokine interleukin-17, and for a new program to discover novel small molecule treatments against undisclosed drug targets specified by Novartis using Ensemble’s proprietary drug discovery platforms.
Under the terms of the agreement, Ensemble will receive an undisclosed upfront payment from Novartis and is also eligible to receive potential success-based development and sales milestone payments. In addition, Ensemble will receive tiered royalties on potential future sales of products that may arise from the collaboration. Novartis will also provide research funding to Ensemble during the term of the collaboration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze