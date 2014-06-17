Novartis files for US approval of meningitis B vaccine Bexsero

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has submitted a Biologic License Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for marketing approval for the use of Bexsero (multicomponent meningococcal Group B vaccine [recombinant, adsorbed]) to help protect against invasive meningococcal disease caused by serogroup B (meningitis B) in adolescents and young adults from 10 years through 25 years of age.

This submission initiates a rolling submission process for Bexsero to the FDA, following the receipt of a Breakthrough Therapy designation in April, the company noted.