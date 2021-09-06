Novartis halts iscalimab study in kidney transplant

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced that, following an interim analysis of data from the CIRRUS-1 study, a decision has been taken to discontinue the Phase IIb trial.

The analysis indicated that treatment based on iscalimab (CFZ533) is less efficacious compared to tacrolimus-based treatment in the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving a kidney transplant.

Both iscalimab and the standard-of-care treatment were used in combination with other immunosuppressive therapies, namely induction therapy, mycophenolate and corticosteroids.