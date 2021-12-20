Novartis inks new deal with BeiGene, now for TIGIT inhibitor ociperlimab

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has signed an option, collaboration and license agreement with Chinese biotech BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) for ociperlimab (BGB-A1217), expanding the company’s R&D activities in immuno-oncology.
Ociperlimab is a late-stage TIGIT inhibitor, a novel class of anti-cancer therapies that blocks the TIGIT protein receptor. Ociperlimab is currently being evaluated in two Phase III lung cancer trials and additional studies are ongoing in a wide range of solid tumors.
This is Novartis’ first foray into the TIGIT inhibitor sector, that has seen a number of pharma majors find attractive and actively buying in technology. This includes Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Swiss rival Roche (ROG: SIX)
