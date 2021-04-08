Sunday 11 January 2026

Novartis now bags UK license for Kesimpta

Biotechnology
8 April 2021
kesimpta_big

Novartis (NOVN: VX) today announced that the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), alongside the recent European Commission, has granted a marketing authorization for the use of Kesimpta (ofatumumab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) with active disease, defined by clinical or imaging features.

Ofatumumab has the potential to become a recognized treatment option for eligible UK patients with RMS that can be self-administered, with initial guidance from an appropriately trained healthcare professional, once monthly at home via the Sensoready autoinjector pen, said the Swiss pharma giant, which has licensed the drug from Danish cancer specialist Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB).

Ofatumumab is one of the first treatments to undergo the new regulatory process following the UK’s departure from the European Union. The final Marketing Authorization (MA) from the MHRA, brings eligible patients living with RMS a step closer to access Kesimpta in England, Scotland and Wales. Initial decisions on Kesimpta from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the Scottish Medicine Consortium (SMC) are expected to publish their final advice this year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves self-administered Kesimpta for MS
21 August 2020
Biotechnology
Dominant Ocrevus predicted to hit $6.8 billion in sales by 2025
4 October 2019
Biotechnology
Novartis showcases new data on MS drugs Mayzent and Kesimpta at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS
12 September 2020
Biotechnology
New data attest to benefits of Kesimpta in MS
16 April 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze