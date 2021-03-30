Sunday 11 January 2026

Novartis Oncology expands radioligand pipeline with exclusive worldwide rights

Biotechnology
30 March 2021
novartis_sign_large

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic applications for a library of Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) targeting agents including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74, through an assignment agreement with iTheranostics, an affiliate of USA-based SOFIE Biosciences.

The FAP assets were originally developed at the University of Heidelberg. The agreement also includes co-exclusive rights for Novartis to develop imaging applications for these assets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Novartis has established global expertise and specialized supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across its network of four radioligand therapy production sites, and is further increasing capacity to ensure delivery of radioligand therapies such as 177Lu-PSMA-617, which came to Novartis with its $2.1 billion acquisition of Endocyte in 2018.

