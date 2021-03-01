Sunday 11 January 2026

Novartis' Piqray approved for advanced breast cancer by HSA

Biotechnology
1 March 2021
novartis_sign_large

Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has approved Piqray (alpelisib), an α-specific class I phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PIK3CA) inhibitor, from Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) for the treatment of postmenopausal women, and men, with hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2-) negative, advanced breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation in combination with fulvestrant after disease progression following an endocrine-based regimen.1

"Novartis has been researching the role of the PIK3CA mutation for more than 20 years and studying how to target this mutation in order to delay disease progression," said Itsaraet Gosriwatana, oncology general manager, Novartis (Singapore), adding: "The understanding of the PIK3CA status is crucial in equipping doctors to develop a better personalized treatment plan for patients. Today, we are pleased to be able to offer patients in Singapore with Piqray, an important new therapy for HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients whose tumours have a PIK3CA mutation."

Piqray was approved for the same breast cancer indication in the USA in 2019 and in Europe the following year. For full-year 2020, it generated global sales of $320 million, a rise of 176% on the prior year. Baader Helvea’s Bruno Bulic previously gave the drug an 80% chance of peak sales reaching $1.9 billion per year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
NICE backs new targeted treatment for advanced breast cancer patients
14 July 2022
Biotechnology
NICE issues negative ACD for Piqray for advanced breast cancer patients
1 April 2022
Biotechnology
FDA approves Novartis Vijoice for PIK3CA-related overgrowth spectrum
6 April 2022
Biotechnology
ASCO: New Novartis data show Piqray efficacy in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer
6 June 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze