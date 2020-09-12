Sunday 11 January 2026

Novartis showcases new data on MS drugs Mayzent and Kesimpta at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS

Biotechnology
12 September 2020
2020_novartis_big

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) on Friday presented new data on two of its already marketed multiple sclerosis (MS) drugs, Kesimpta (ofatumumab), and blockbuster hopeful Mayzent (siponimod) at MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting.

Novartis said that Mayzent analyses from the Phase IIIb EXCHANGE and EXPAND trials showed the drug to be a safe treatment option that has benefits in cognitive performance and reduces the risk of disability progression in patients with progressing MS.

“One of the biggest goals for people living with MS is to be able to live their lives independently for as long as possible," said Dr Norman Putzki, global head of development, neuroscience. “The data presented today reinforces that through its beneficial effects on cognitive performance and delaying disability progression, and as an appropriate option for patients to safely switch to/from other treatments, Mayzent offers hope for people looking to achieve this important goal,” he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Phase III Kesimpta data show nearly 80% of RMS patients had no evidence of disease activity
27 June 2022
Biotechnology
New data attest to benefits of Kesimpta in MS
16 April 2021
Biotechnology
EU nod for blockbuster candidate Mayzent for adult patients with SPMS
20 January 2020
Biotechnology
Mayzent approval boosts Novartis' big blockbuster plan
27 March 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze