Novartis to acquire CoStim, expanding cancer immunotherapy research program

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) said this morning that it is broadening its cancer immunotherapy research program with the acquisition of privately-held US biotech firm CoStim Pharmaceuticals, which is focused on harnessing the immune system to eliminate immune-blocking signals from cancer. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

According to Novartis, increasing evidence points to the role of the immune system in controlling cancer and to opportunities for creating effective oncology therapies for cancer patients by stimulating a targeted immune response.