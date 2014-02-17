Novartis to acquire CoStim, expanding cancer immunotherapy research program

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) said this morning that it is broadening its cancer immunotherapy research program with the acquisition of privately-held US biotech firm CoStim Pharmaceuticals, which is focused on harnessing the immune system to eliminate immune-blocking signals from cancer. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
According to Novartis, increasing evidence points to the role of the immune system in controlling cancer and to opportunities for creating effective oncology therapies for cancer patients by stimulating a targeted immune response.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze