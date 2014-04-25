Novartis Vaccines appoints new Medical Affairs Director for North Europe

Novartis Vaccines, the vaccination branch of Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX), has announced the appointment of Dr John Porter to the position of Medical Affairs Director for Cluster North Europe. Dr Porter joins Novartis Vaccines from Pfizer UK, where he held the role of UK Medical Team Lead, supporting a range of therapeutic areas, including vaccination.

The new appointment follows the recent recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to include Novartis Vaccines’ Meningitis B vaccine Bexsero (Meningococcal Group B Vaccine [rDNA, component, adsorbed]) within the National Immunisation Programme (NIP)1. Dr Porter will be responsible for building medical capability across the Novartis Vaccines business, and will be closely involved with the implementation of Bexsero on the UK NIP.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr Porter at this exciting time for the division as we prepare for the implementation of routine Bexsero vaccination in the UK,” said Mark Collinson, Head of UK, Ireland and Nordic countries at Novartis Vaccines. “His wealth of experience in the field of vaccination makes him the ideal candidate for this position and we look forward to welcoming him to the team.”