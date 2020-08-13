Novavax adds new COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing partner

US biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) and SK bioscience, a vaccine business subsidiary of SK Group, today announced a development and supply agreement for the antigen component of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, for supply to global markets including the COVAX Facility.
In addition, the companies have signed a letter of intent with the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare to work toward broad and equitable access to NVX-CoV2373 for the global market as well as to make the vaccine available in South Korea.
Under the terms of the agreement, SK bioscience will manufacture the vaccine antigen component for use in the final drug product globally during the pandemic period. No financial terms of the collaboration have been revealed
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze