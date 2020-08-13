Novavax adds new COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing partner

US biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) and SK bioscience, a vaccine business subsidiary of SK Group, today announced a development and supply agreement for the antigen component of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, for supply to global markets including the COVAX Facility.

In addition, the companies have signed a letter of intent with the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare to work toward broad and equitable access to NVX-CoV2373 for the global market as well as to make the vaccine available in South Korea.

Under the terms of the agreement, SK bioscience will manufacture the vaccine antigen component for use in the final drug product globally during the pandemic period. No financial terms of the collaboration have been revealed