Sunday 28 June 2026

Novavax buoyed by rapid progress on COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
9 April 2020
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Shares in Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) jumped 15% on Wednesday, after the biotech firm announced it has identified a coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and was moving towards a first-in-human trial in mid-May.

The specialist in serious infectious diseases said its proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant will be incorporated with NVX-CoV2373 in order to “enhance immune responses and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.”

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