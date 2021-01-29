Novavax says NVX-CoV2373 shows 89.3% efficacy for COVID-19

US biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) said yesterday that NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, met the primary endpoint, with a vaccine efficacy of 89.3%, in its Phase III clinical trial conducted in the UK, with the news pushing the firm’s shares up more than 22% to $164.00 in after-hours trading.
The study assessed efficacy during a period with high transmission and with a new UK variant strain of the virus emerging and circulating widely. It was conducted in partnership with the UK government’s Vaccines Taskforce.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which has already granted emergency supply use for three COVID-19 vaccines in the UK, will start to assess the vaccination straight away. Novavax said it initiated a rolling submission with the MHRA in mid-January.
