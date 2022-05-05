Novavax seeks to add teens to British COVID-19 vaccine approval

US vaccines specialist Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) has applied to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in Great Britain to expand the authorization of Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted), to adolescents aged 12 through 17 years.

The MHRA previously granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for Nuvaxovid in individuals 18 years of age and older in February 2022. The vaccine is given as a primary vaccination in two doses administered 21 days apart.

If the new submission for approval is granted, Nuvaxovid would be the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine option authorized for adolescents in Great Britain.