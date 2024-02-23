Novavax settles dispute with Gavi on 2021 COVID-19 vaccine advance purchase deal

US protein-based vaccine developer Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) today announced they have reached a settlement related to the 2021 Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) for Novavax's prototype COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373).
This agreement brings the pending arbitration related to the APA to a close, said Novavax, whose shares closed up 22.6% at $4.88 following the announcement yesterday.
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