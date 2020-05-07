Novel ADC continues on path to blockbuster status

Tokyo’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for trastuzumab deruxtecan in Japan.

The firm wants to market the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which has been granted Sakigake, or priority review status, for people with HER2 positive metastatic gastric cancer.

Under the expedited review timetable, a decision is expected within six months.