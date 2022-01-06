Novel CAR T-cell approach put to work in autoimmune diseases

Terms for a research and licensing collaboration between CRISPR company Intellia Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NTLA) and privately-held cell therapy firm Kyverna Therapeutics have been agreed.

California-based Kyverna is working on a new class of therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The companies will collaborate on an allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy for the treatment of a variety of B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.