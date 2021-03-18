Novel cystic fibrosis option safe, but no sign of efficacy

Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO) stock fell by a quarter in pre-market trading on Thursday, after interim data from a small trial testing mRNA candidate MRT5005 in cystic fibrosis (CF) failed to impress.
MRT5005 is the first clinical-stage prospect of its type to address the underlying cause of CF through a unique mechanism of action.
Importantly, the Phase I/II study showed that repeat dosing of MRT5005 was generally safe and well tolerated, with no serious adverse events.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze