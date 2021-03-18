Sunday 11 January 2026

Novel cystic fibrosis option safe, but no sign of efficacy

Biotechnology
18 March 2021
Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO) stock fell by a quarter in pre-market trading on Thursday, after interim data from a small trial testing mRNA candidate MRT5005 in cystic fibrosis (CF) failed to impress.

MRT5005 is the first clinical-stage prospect of its type to address the underlying cause of CF through a unique mechanism of action.

Importantly, the Phase I/II study showed that repeat dosing of MRT5005 was generally safe and well tolerated, with no serious adverse events.

