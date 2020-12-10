Monday 12 January 2026

Novel diabetes treatment looks good in Phase III study

Biotechnology
10 December 2020
A decision by Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to invest in development of a novel dual GIP and GLP-1 agonist looks set to pay off, with positive data from the late stage SURPASS-1 trial.

Tirzepatide represents a new class of medicine and offers the potential for improved outcomes in the substantial market for type 2 diabetes treatments.

In the trial, treatment with tirzepatide led to superior A1C and body weight reductions from baseline in adults with type 2 diabetes after 40 weeks of treatment, compared to placebo.

