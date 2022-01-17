Sunday 11 January 2026

Novel RNA tech could pave way for COVID-blocking nasal spray

Biotechnology
17 January 2022
biotech_lab_research_2022_big

Newly-formed infectious diseases specialist Poolbeg Pharma (AIM: POLB) has in-licenced a novel, first-in-class RNA-based immunotherapy from the University of Warwick.

The therapy, a dual antiviral prophylactic and therapeutic candidate dubbed POLB 002, has been licensed for development against respiratory virus infections.

Derived from twenty years of research from virologists at the university, the late pre-clinical stage candidate is backed by in vivo data which confirm its potential against a range of infections, including influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and SARS-CoV-2.

