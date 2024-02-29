Novo Holdings announces launch of new company Orbis Medicines

Denmark-based life sciences investor Novo Holdings today announced it had launched Orbis Medicines, a leader in macrocycle drug discovery, to advance the development of next-generation oral macrocycle drugs.
Macrocycles are a large and diverse family of compounds with highly desirable therapeutic properties, defined by the presence of a cyclic structure. Their therapeutic potential has been largely untapped due to historic challenges in their design. The launch of Orbis Medicines was accompanied by a 26 million-euro ($2.82 million) financing round co-led by Novo Holdings and Forbion.
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