Novo Nordisk expands HEPtune drug delivery deal with Caisson Biotech

Caisson Biotech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heparinex and owner of a patented heparosan-based drug delivery technology, HEPtune, says it has expanded the scope of its partnership with Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N).
This latest license agreement gives Novo Nordisk exclusive rights to commercialize insulin conjugated to HEPtune and non-exclusive rights to leverage the HEPtune technology across other core therapeutic areas including other diabetes care products, human growth hormone therapy, treatments for obesity and for inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's, lupus, rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze