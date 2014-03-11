Novo Nordisk expands HEPtune drug delivery deal with Caisson Biotech

Caisson Biotech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heparinex and owner of a patented heparosan-based drug delivery technology, HEPtune, says it has expanded the scope of its partnership with Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N).

This latest license agreement gives Novo Nordisk exclusive rights to commercialize insulin conjugated to HEPtune and non-exclusive rights to leverage the HEPtune technology across other core therapeutic areas including other diabetes care products, human growth hormone therapy, treatments for obesity and for inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's, lupus, rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis.