Novo Nordisk to expand cardio pipeline with another M&A deal

Danish diabetes and obesity giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) is continuing its deal-making and M&A activity, today revealing plans to add to its cardiovascular portfolio.

Novo Nordisk said it has agreed to acquire privately-held German biotech Cardior Pharmaceuticals for up to 1.025 billion euros ($1.12 billion), including an upfront payment and additional payments if certain development and commercial milestones are achieved. Subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, the transaction is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2024.