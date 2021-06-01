Novo Nordisk to pay up to $600 million for Heartseed drug rights

Heartseed and Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) have entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and licence agreement for development, manufacturing and commercialization of the Japanese start-up’s lead asset, HS-001.

An investigational cell therapy using purified cardiomyocytes derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), HS-001 is currently under development by Heartseed for the treatment of heart failure.

Trial cleared to start