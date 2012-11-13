Sunday 11 January 2026

Novogen to acquire Triaxial Pharma for $1.8 million; EU approves Teva/P&G deal

Biotechnology
13 November 2012

Biotechnology firm Novogen (ASX: NRT) yesterday announced that it has signed a term sheet in relation to the proposed acquisition of all of follow Australia-based Triaxial Pharmaceuticals for A$1.88 million ($1.80 million) in a combination of the company’s ordinary shares and debt based on the achievement of certain clinical milestones.

Triaxial is a privately-owned, Australian bio-pharmaceutical company which was established in 2009. The company was formed to develop a technology platform addressing the problem of certain families of small molecular drugs where there is an inherent inflexibility in their chemical structure. The platform is not limited to specific compounds, however Triaxial is initially using its technology to create a family of molecules known as super benzopyrans. These molecules target a range of key signal transduction pathways that are at the heart of multi-drug resistance in cancer cells.

The proposed transaction is conditional on completion of Novogen’s previously announced capital reduction and remains subject to the execution of mutually satisfactory legal documentation. The company will update shareholders in due course in relation to the proposed transaction.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze