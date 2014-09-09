NSCLC treatment market set to grow to more than $7.9 billion by 2020

The global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment market value will increase from $5.1 billion in 2013 to slightly over $7.9 billion by 2020, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

According to the latest report from business intelligence provider GBI Research, this growth will be driven primarily by the introduction of numerous premium therapies, particularly in second-line and squamous cell treatment settings, which either replace or combine with generic chemotherapies.

Other key drivers will be the increased uptake of currently marketed therapies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim’s Gilotrif (afatinib), and the lack of marked drug patent expirations until the end of the forecast period.