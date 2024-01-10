Nucala approved in China for use in severe asthma

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Nucala (mepolizumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older.
Marketed and developed by UK pharma major GSK (LSE: GSK), Nucala is the first anti-Interleukin-5 (IL-5) targeting treatment approved for use in China for adult and adolescent patients with this condition. The drug generated global sales of £413 million ($526.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023.
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