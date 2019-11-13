Sunday 11 January 2026

Nucala: first treatment to show a significant reduction in flares for patients with HES

Biotechnology
13 November 2019
Positive results from the pivotal study of Nucala (mepolizumab) in the treatment of patients living with hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES) have been released, making it the first treatment to demonstrate a reduction in flares for this rare disease, according to the drug’s developer, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).

The Phase III study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically-significant result with 50% fewer patients experiencing a HES flare (worsening of symptoms or eosinophil threshold requiring an escalation in therapy) when treated with mepolizumab, compared to placebo, when added to standard of care treatment over the 32-week study period (56% versus 28%; p=0.002).

Dr Hal Barron, chief scientific officer and president, R&D, at GSK, said: “Mepolizumab has the potential to change the treatment landscape for patients with HES which is a complex and debilitating disease with limited therapeutic options today.”

