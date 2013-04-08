Thursday 8 January 2026

Number of new clinical trials in Australia continues to fall

Biotechnology
8 April 2013

New figures from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration show that the number of clinical trials undertaken in Australia has fallen for the fourth time in five years. The TGA’s latest Half-Yearly Performance Report shows 602 new clinical trials were begun in Australia in 2012, down from 635 trials in 2011 – a decline of 5%. Clinical trial numbers are down 30% from their 2007 high of 865.

Pharma trade group Medicines Australia chief executive Brendan Shaw said the ongoing decline highlights the urgent need for the government to deliver on its promise to implement major reforms that will make Australian R&D more internationally competitive.

“These reforms should have been implemented years ago,” Dr Shaw said, adding: “While we welcome the government’s recent re-commitments to the required regulatory reforms, these figures and last week’s McKeon report [The Pharma Letter April 5] on health and medical research sheet home the importance of cementing these reforms into place as soon as possible. In fact, last week’s McKeon report called for clinical trial reform to be made an ‘urgent national priority.’ Medicines Australia shares this view. Australia is recognized globally as having some of the best scientists and research infrastructure in the world and that is an important strategic advantage. But we are facing fierce international competition for clinical trial investment.”

