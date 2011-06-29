Nuvilex enters $21.5 billion stem cell arena through SG Austria acquisition

Arizona, USA-based Nuvilex (OTCQB: NVLX says it plans to continue development of the live-cell encapsulation technology obtained with its recent acquisition of Singapore-based SG Austria, to carry out the pancreatic cancer clinical trial, to maintain and expand customers utilizing the encapsulation technology, and to establish itself as an active participant in the stem cell arena.

The stem cell market was estimated to be $21.5 billion globally in 2010 and is forecast to reach $63.8 billion by 2015, the US firm noted.