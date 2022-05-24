Ocugen resumes work on late stage testing of coronavirus vaccine

USA-based gene therapy and vaccine company Ocugen (Nasdaq: OCGN) has seen its shares bosted by news that the US Food and Drug Administration is to lift a clinical hold on one the firm’s coronavirus vaccine program.

Development work on the company’s whole virus inactivated COVID-19 jab, Covaxin, will now resume.

The jab is currently in Phase II/III testing, following on from approval in India and a handful of countries, including Iran, Mexico, Greece and Nepal.