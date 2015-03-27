Ohr Pharma plunges as wet-AMD drug fails to meet endpoint

Shares of US biotech firm Ohr Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: OHRP) plunged as much as 65% to $3.07 in heavy, premarket trade Friday, after the company said a Phase II study of its OHR-102 (0.2% squalamine lactate ophthalmic solution) combination therapy for the treatment for the wet form of age-related macular degeneration (wet-AMD) failed to meet its primary endpoint.
Ohr Pharmaceutical, an ophthalmology R&D company, today announced the top-line results from the exploratory Phase II IMPACT study evaluating OHR-102 combination therapy with blockbuster drug Lucentis (ranibizumab injection for the treatment of the wet-AMD.
Study results
