Olema Oncology raises $85 million to advance breast cancer drug

1 October 2020
Californian biopharma Olema Oncology has announced the closing of a $85 million Series C financing.

Olema will use the financing proceeds to advance the clinical development of OP-1250, its lead product candidate in breast cancer, and expand ongoing research and development activities.

OP-125 is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic estrogen-receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer whose disease has progressed on endocrine therapy.

