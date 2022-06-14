Olumiant ahead of rivals with alopecia approval

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has achieved a first by gaining an approval in alopecia areata from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company’s JAK inhibitor Olumiant (baricitinib) oral tablets won approval for the disorder, which often appears as patchy baldness and affects more than 300,000 people in the USA each year.

This action marks the first FDA approval of a systemic treatment for alopecia areata, a milestone that has been hailed by the regulator as well as a researcher.